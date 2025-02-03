Chandrababu Naidu hits campaign trail, says AAP ruined capital in last 10 years

Chandrababu Naidu strongly criticised the ruling AAP, stating that the party had failed to fulfil its promises, whereas the central government under PM Narendra Modi had delivered on its commitments.

Naidu accused the AAP government of failing to provide clean drinking water, claiming that the Modi-led central government was supplying potable water through various schemes. TDP, with 16 Lok Sabha MPs, is the second biggest constituent of the ruling NDA alliance after the BJP.

He described the AAP government as incompetent, alleging that it had not effectively utilised central funds. “Who is responsible for the stench across the city” asked Naidu over the “deteriorating” condition of the national capital. He also highlighted Delhi’s pollution crisis and pointed out that even rally attendees were eager to leave due to the poor air quality. He further said that Kejriwal’s AAP has also failed to clean the Yamuna despite a decade of promises. Only PM Modi could accomplish the task, he asserted.

“We don’t need opportunistic politicians or those focused on building palaces for themselves. We need leaders who work for the people. If you want development, vote for BJP,” Naidu said.

In his speech, the Andhra CM hailed the Union budget as well. Naidu said the government has done a commendable job for the middle class, farmers, youth, gig workers, marginalised people, etc.