Congress' EAGLE panel to monitor EC poll conduct

NEW DELHI: Days before the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress on Sunday set up an eight-member panel—‘Empowered Action Group of Leaders and Experts (EAGLE)’— to monitor the conduct of free and fair elections by the Election Commission.

“It is a very serious message from Congress that the Election Commission is a constitutional body, and so far, its conduct has not been in line with its constitutional responsibilities of conducting free and fair elections,” senior Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty told this newspaper.

“The group will coordinate and ensure that the EC is held responsible for the conduct of free and fair elections,” Chakravarty said.