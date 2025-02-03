Kejriwal deceived people of rural areas: Amit Shah

He claimed that the representatives, frustrated with AAP’s governance, had now pledged full support to the BJP ahead of the elections.

Earlier in the day, Surendra Solanki, head of the Panchayats representing these villages, presented Modi with a symbolic ‘hal’ (plough) during the RK Puram rally, signifying their endorsement. Delhi’s rural regions, particularly in the southern and eastern districts, hold a significant voter base, making this shift in support crucial for BJP. A BJP leader stated that the party is solidifying its base among rural voters, with many influential individuals from 36 communities backing its vision. He highlighted the Modi government’s plans to improve the economic conditions of Delhi’s rural population, promising better infrastructure and resources for these communities.

With the Delhi Assembly elections set for February 5, BJP is banking on this rural support to strengthen its position against AAP, which has been in power for the last decade. The national capital is witnessing a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP and Congress for the 70-member Delhi Assembly elections. The BJP scheduled 80 rallies on Sunday. Several Union ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union minister Chirag Paswan, and at least five chief ministers of BJP-ruled states hit the streets, attacking AAP.

The Delhi assembly elections are being seen as a referendum on AAP’s governance model and the ruling party’s chief Arvind Kejriwal. As AAP battles to retain its stronghold for a third consecutive term, the BJP is aiming for a comeback after 26 years.