Kejriwal deceived people of rural areas: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: With just two days left for the Delhi Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met representatives from 36 communities across 360 villages in Delhi on Sunday. Shah met them after they attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in RK Puram on Sunday.
During the meeting, he alleged that the former Delhi chief minister deceived the people of Delhi’s rural areas while claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from humble background, is the only one who can truly address their concerns.
“Arvind Kejriwal has only lied and deceived the people of Delhi’s rural areas. Only Modi ji, who comes from a poor family background, can solve their problems,” Shah posted on X (formerly Twitter).
He claimed that the representatives, frustrated with AAP’s governance, had now pledged full support to the BJP ahead of the elections.
Earlier in the day, Surendra Solanki, head of the Panchayats representing these villages, presented Modi with a symbolic ‘hal’ (plough) during the RK Puram rally, signifying their endorsement. Delhi’s rural regions, particularly in the southern and eastern districts, hold a significant voter base, making this shift in support crucial for BJP. A BJP leader stated that the party is solidifying its base among rural voters, with many influential individuals from 36 communities backing its vision. He highlighted the Modi government’s plans to improve the economic conditions of Delhi’s rural population, promising better infrastructure and resources for these communities.
With the Delhi Assembly elections set for February 5, BJP is banking on this rural support to strengthen its position against AAP, which has been in power for the last decade. The national capital is witnessing a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP and Congress for the 70-member Delhi Assembly elections. The BJP scheduled 80 rallies on Sunday. Several Union ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union minister Chirag Paswan, and at least five chief ministers of BJP-ruled states hit the streets, attacking AAP.
The Delhi assembly elections are being seen as a referendum on AAP’s governance model and the ruling party’s chief Arvind Kejriwal. As AAP battles to retain its stronghold for a third consecutive term, the BJP is aiming for a comeback after 26 years.