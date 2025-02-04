Amid raining sops, students seek to remind parties of basic rights

NEW DELHI: "These are not freebies but basic rights that we rightfully deserve,” said one of the students at University of Delhi when asked if the vast array of ‘freebies’ up for grabs are lucrative enough for students to come out and vote for on Feb 5.

In the past few weeks, all three major political parties have been actively targeting Delhi youth by announcing several ‘welfare schemes’ concerning students.

While BJP announced free education from “KG to PG”, Congress has announced Rs 8,500 under the Yuva Udan Yojana. AAP, too, has announced financial assistance to children from the Dalit community for pursuing higher education abroad and 50% concession in Delhi metro.

However, the students in Delhi institutions have a different perspective when it comes to ‘manufactured issues’ and ‘actual demands’. Rishita, a student at DU’s St Stephen’s College, said, “Announcing freebies should be against the morality of politics, but unfortunately, parties go harping about it. They should rather address some real issues. Do they really know what we are facing under the New Education Policy? Seven subjects and a practical is, well, quite impractical. Go out on the streets and see how polluted the city is. Political parties should get practical instead of making overwhelming promises.”

A student named Rehan, preparing to cast his first vote, said, “In the larger scheme of things, freebies can play a significant role in upliftment of certain sections, but sometimes, it is just bad economics.” Citing the ‘50% concession in metros’ promise, Rehan said, parties need to decide who their prospective voter is: “I hardly spend `30 everyday for a metro ride to come to college. How will this 50% concession affect me?”