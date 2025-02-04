Delhi HC declines urgent hearing on PIL against election freebies

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a PIL filed by retired Justice S N Dhingra, challenging the cash-oriented schemes announced by political parties ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Devender Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the petitioner’s counsel to first address objections in the case, after which the matter would be listed automatically.

The court also noted that since election campaigning is set to conclude by the evening, any immediate intervention would be ineffective.

“Whatever impact the freebies had to have, it’s already happened. The campaigning will end today,” the bench remarked, effectively pushing the hearing to a later date.

Retired Justice Dhingra’s petition raises concerns that the pre-election cash-oriented schemes offered by political parties are unconstitutional and undermine the integrity of free and fair elections.

The PIL calls for the Election Commission to take strict measures against the BJP, Congress, and AAP, urging them to halt the collection of personal and electoral data of voters under alleged false pretences.

The petition further seeks a directive preventing political parties from sharing or misusing collected voter data.

Monitor cash promises: Petition

The plea also demands that the EC establish clear guidelines prohibiting cash promises aimed at influencing voters and strengthen its monitoring mechanisms to curb electoral malpractice