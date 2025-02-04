Delhi HC summons Tharoor in defamation case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued summons to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with a defamation suit filed by BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The suit, stemming from statements made during the 2024 Lok Sabh elections, accuses Tharoor of making defamatory remarks that allegedly tarnished Chandrasekhar’s reputation.

A bench led by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav directed Tharoor to respond to the charges, with the matter being scheduled for further hearing on April 28.

Chandrasekhar is seeking a public apology and damages amounting to `10 crore, arguing that Tharoor’s statements were baseless. Chandrasekhar claims that Tharoor, during election campaigns in April 2024, accused him of bribing voters in Thiruvananthapuram constituency.