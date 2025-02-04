Fake news: Delhi HC notice on plea of Aishwarya Rai’s child

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday took a significant step in a defamation case filed by Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, by issuing a notice on an application seeking a summary judgement.

The case revolves around the circulation of misleading online content regarding Aaradhya Bachchan’s health. Justice Mini Pushkarna issued notices to Google and other implicated websites. The matter is scheduled for its next hearing on March 17.

Aaradhya had approached the HC in 2023, seeking to restrain several YouTube channels and unknown online users from spreading false claims about her health. Some of these videos falsely alleged that Aaradhya was critically ill, while others even claimed she had passed away.