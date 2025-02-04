High-octane campaign ends, over to Feb 5

NEW DELHI: The intense campaigning for the February 5 Assembly elections finally ended on Monday, with the top leadership of all parties canvassing for their candidates and making a final push to reach out to voters through rallies, roadshows, and public meetings.

The AAP, seeking a third consecutive term, focused its campaign on its welfare initiatives. Former CM Arvind Kejriwal, alongside his successor, Atishi, addressed multiple rallies on the last day, including one in Kalkaji, urging supporters to vote.

In a video message, Kejriwal said, “Now it is clear from the atmosphere that the AAP is moving towards a historic victory, and BJP is approaching its worst defeat. So, BJP will obviously do anything. The news from within BJP is that they will misuse Delhi Police.”

The BJP, on the other hand, is determined to reclaim power after 27 years. It staged 22 roadshows and rallies across Delhi. Top leaders spearheaded the party’s final outreach, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda, and several chief ministers.

The Congress, struggling to regain relevance after being wiped out in the last two elections, ramped up efforts with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra roadshows in Kalkaji and Kasturba Nagar.

AAP not interested in future of youth: PM

Interacting with students, PM Narendra Modi accused the AAP of prioritising its image over the youth’s future. “I have heard in Delhi, AAP govt does not allow children to go further after class 9. They promote only those children who are guaranteed to pass. Because if their result is bad, it will ruin their govt’s reputation,” the PM said.