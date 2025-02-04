Hours before Delhi polls, Kejriwal faces FIR in Haryana over 'poisoning Yamuna' remark

With just hours to go before the crucial Delhi polls, a case has been registered against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and other members of his party for accusing the BJP-led Haryana government of poisoning the Yamuna river.

The case has been registered at the Shahbad Police Station in Haryana's Kurukshetra, on the complaint of Jagmohan Manchanda.

The former Delhi chief minister who is contesting the polls from the New Delhi constituency has been booked under sections 192, 196(1), 197(1), 248(a), and 299 of the BNS Act.

According to the FIR, the complaint was filed based on a viral video, wherein Kejriwal is seen making "provocative statements, levelling wild and baseless allegations against the state of Haryana, including its government and the ruling BJP.”

"The complainant is a public-spirited person and an advocate by profession. He is aggrieved by the act and conduct of the accused and is a permanent resident of the above-mentioned address. Therefore, he is competent and entitled to file this complaint in the Hon’ble Court against Shri Arvind Kejriwal and other members of the Aam Aadmi Party for committing offences under Sections 61 read with 109, 192, 196, 197, 248 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 62 read with 109, 192, 196, and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023," the FIR said, according to Indian Express.

(This is a developing story)