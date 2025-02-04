Kejriwal meets EC on poll eve, alleges voter intimidation by Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, met the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday and raised concerns over alleged intimidation tactics being used in the national capital ahead of the assembly polls.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Kejriwal, accompanied by party leader Raghav Chadha, accused the BJP and Delhi Police of engaging in "hooliganism" to create an atmosphere of fear among voters.

"We told the EC how Delhi Police is being misused for violence and intimidation. Many people are scared, and it is possible that they may not come out to vote due to fear," he said.

The former chief minister also alleged that attempts were being made to suppress voter turnout, particularly among slum dwellers.

"There are reports that people's fingers are being marked with black ink in an attempt to disenfranchise them, and that money and threats are being used to influence voters. We raised these concerns with the EC," Kejriwal said.

He thanked the EC for granting them a meeting despite the silence period and said that officials have assured them of a free and fair election.

"The EC has assured us that they will take necessary steps to prevent any such wrongdoing."