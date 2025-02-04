Poetry for difficult times

Guilt and Grief

In A Different Distance, Naïr and Hacker capture the vulnerability of the human body during the pandemic, using the "tyranny of the body" as a metaphor for the limitations and isolation felt during this time. This concept highlights how the body became the sole place of existence during the crisis. Naïr, undergoing chemotherapy, saw her body’s frailty as a lens through which to understand the suffering of others. “What changed was the absence of touch, and a greater consciousness of every safety net falling away,” she said.

Naïr’s reflections on guilt and solidarity emphasize the contrasts of the pandemic. While she had shelter and employment, many faced greater uncertainties. “Some things became universal,” she observes, pointing to the shared experience of scarcity, such as grocery shortages. Yet, those with means could escape to safer places, while migrant workers struggled to survive, their losses often uncounted.

For Naïr, the phrase “different distance” encapsulated the fractures and solidarity of that time. “That phrase is powerful for me,” she shared, “because it encapsulates the fractures, the solidarity, and the brutal realities that defined those months.”

Despite the challenges, small pleasures became lifelines—simple moments like trips to the bakery or brief walks outside, which were once mundane, became precious. Naïr concluded by emphasizing the joy found in these small acts of freedom, which, during the pandemic, felt like gifts—a renewed appreciation for life’s simplest moments.