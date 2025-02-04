Prachin Hanuman Mandir: Political pilgrimage during Delhi elections

NEW DELHI: The Prachin Hanuman Mandir has always been a go-to place for the believing. The centuries-old temple at Connaught Place draws steady flows of people, especially ahead of auspicious occasions. Of late, puncturing the serenity is the flurry of politicians of all shades and colours seeking the Lord’s blessings.

The nomination phase of Delhi elections has seen a flurry of visits from political adversaries ranging from Arvind Kejriwal to Parvesh Verma, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, to name a few. It’s hard to ignore how rivals — AAP and BJP — are keen to appropriate the temple’s sacred significance, in an attempt to strike a chord with voters.

The temple rose to political prominence during the 2020 Assembly elections when Kejriwal turned it into a tactical stop for campaigning.

In 2020, as part of AAP’s move towards embracing “soft Hindutva”, Kejriwal made frequent visits to the temple, positioning himself as a devout ‘Hanuman bhakt’. His move was aimed at countering BJP’s accusations that the AAP was “anti-Hindu”, particularly following the anti-CAA protests. The positioning paid off, as the pious connection resonated with voters, allowing him to push back against the BJP’s shrill attacks.

Over time, the temple became a refuge for AAP leaders facing scrutiny, with many turning to it during challenging times — whether dealing with legal issues or preparing for political battles. After all, Lord Hanuman is revered as the ‘Sankatmochan’.