Will bring back Sheila Dikshit’s Delhi: Congress

NEW DELHI: Launching a sharp attack on the BJP and ruling AAP on the final day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress presented itself as the only viable alternative and pledging to restore Delhi’s glory witnessed under the late Sheila Dikshit’s leadership.

Senior Congress leaders made a last-ditch effort to woo voters, holding a press conference where they attacked the AAP-led government over alleged governance failures, mismanagement of funds and corruption. They also accused the BJP of suppressing opposition-ruled states and neglecting the concerns of the city’s marginalised communities.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said the election was about reclaiming the developmental legacy of the late party leader and former CM Sheila Dikshit. He accused the AAP of allowing the city to deteriorate, arguing infrastructure has crumbled, water quality worsened, and public services neglected. “This election is about bringing back the Delhi that Sheila Dikshit built, a city with world class roads, clean water and efficient governance,” Yadav said.

Sandeep Dikshit, the Congress candidate from the New Delhi seat, said the government relied on self-promotion rather than real results. Congress leaders reiterated their commitment to marginalised communities, promising to protect their interests.