Before Oxford and Harvard, there was Nalanda

In his new book, Nalanda: How It Changed the World (Penguin), author and diplomat Abhay K. threads together the many stories and events associated with the university and its vast history. The book spans eight chapters, covering episodes from the time of Bimbisara, who established the Haryanka dynasty in Magadha, to Nalanda’s relevance and impact in the current global scenario.

Growing up in Nalanda, Abhay regularly visited the ruins of the Nalanda Mahavihara. “I used to read the small locally printed booklets sold on the footpath there, which carried information in bits and pieces about the founding of the great monastery,” he recalls. These early visits to the ruins and the stories told by local guides sparked his lifelong curiosity and gave him a unique perspective, allowing him to bring a personal touch to his portrayal of Nalanda’s history.