BJP accuses AAP of trying to block votes from key communities ahead of Delhi polls

NEW DELHI: A day before the Delhi assembly elections, BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of attempting to prevent votes from key communities, including the Vaishya, Brahmin, and Purvanchal groups.

Sachdeva alleged that AAP leaders had submitted lists to election officials in nearly 50 constituencies, claiming that thousands of Purvanchali, Vaishya, and Brahmin voters were either deceased or no longer residing at their registered addresses, and thus should be disqualified from voting.

To support his claim, Sachdeva presented around 15 individuals whose voting eligibility had been questioned by AAP, yet were confirmed to be present and qualified to vote. He accused AAP of attempting to block these voters, particularly Purvanchalis, from voting early in the day, with the intention of disrupting the election process and influencing the outcome.

Sachdeva urged the Election Commission (EC) to dismiss any objections raised by political parties and allow all voters listed in the official Booth Level Officer (BLO) records to cast their votes without hindrance.

“The AAP wants to influence the voting process by creating long queues at polling booths, thus reducing voter turnout where BJP is strong,” Sachdeva said. “If you deny the legitimate voters of Delhi their right to vote, the people will punish you at the polls. If you are losing the election, accept it. Do not steal the votes of Delhi’s citizens.” The BJP has formally complained to the EC, calling for immediate action to prevent any interference with the voting process.

The intense campaigning for the assembly polls ended on Monday, with the top leadership of all parties canvassing for their candidates.