Delhi court dismisses Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s defamation case against Shashi Tharoor

NEW DELHI: A court on Tuesday dismissed a criminal defamation complaint filed by former Union minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, saying the case failed to establish “any ingredient of defamation.”

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal refused to summon Tharoor, rejecting Chandrasekhar’s allegations that the Congress leader made false and damaging remarks on national television during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Chandrasekhar had accused Tharoor of falsely claiming that the former Union minister had bribed voters in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, which allegedly tarnished his reputation and influenced the poll outcome.

According to the complaint, these statements were broadcast across multiple news channels and amplified on social media, causing reputational damage and contributing to Chandrasekhar’s poll defeat.

The court had initially taken cognisance of the matter on September 21, 2024, but ultimately found no grounds to proceed against Tharoor.

While the criminal case has been dismissed, Chandrasekhar has also moved a civil defamation suit seeking `10 crore in damages from Tharoor for alleged reputational harm. On Monday, the Delhi High Court took note of the plea, with Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issuing a summons to Tharoor. “Let the plaint be registered as a suit. Issue summons to the defendant (Tharoor). List before the joint registrar on April 28,” the court stated.

With the criminal case junked but the civil suit pending, the legal battle between the two political rivals is far from over.