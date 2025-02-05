Delhi Court reserves order on Sanjay Singh’s plea to modify bail conditions, return passport

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a petition filed by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh seeking modifications to his bail conditions and the return of his diplomatic passport.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the order after hearing arguments from both Singh’s legal counsel and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The verdict is scheduled to be announced on February 18.

In the meantime, the court directed the ED to clarify the timeline required for providing translated copies of case-related documents.

During the hearing, Advocates Dr Farrukh Khan and Changez Khan, representing Singh, emphasised that the existing bail conditions impose significant restrictions on the applicant’s political and professional engagements.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, is obligated to inform the investigating officer even for travel within the Delhi-NCR region. His legal team pointed out that he has sent 160 emails to the investigating officer but has not received any responses. Further, Singh’s counsel emphasised that his diplomatic passport requires political clearance for international travel, making its return essential.

The ED, represented by Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain, strongly opposed the plea. Hossain argued that Singh’s past actions do not warrant any relaxation of bail conditions. The ED claimed that sensitive case documents were found in Singh’s possession, raising concerns about potential interference in the investigation.