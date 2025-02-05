Delhi polls: Allegations of bogus voting erupt at Seelampur polling booth; police deny claims

NEW DELHI: A brief commotion erupted at a polling booth in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur after a woman voter alleged that someone had cast a vote in her name, sparking a heated exchange between BJP agents and voters.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) orchestrated fraudulent voting by bringing in women disguised in burqas to cast proxy votes.
However, the Delhi Police refuted these allegations, stating that their preliminary inquiry found no evidence of fake voting.
According to officials, a woman named Mohini (26), a resident of Usmanpur, complained that her vote had already been cast. The issue reportedly arose due to a mix-up with another woman, Munni Devi (60), who had the same address but was a previous tenant. After verification, polling officials permitted Munni Devi to cast a tender vote.
A video surfaced on social media showing AAP workers protesting and raising slogans against the BJP. Following the uproar, the District Election Officer (South-East) directed Delhi Police and Flying Squad Teams to take immediate action.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP of resorting to electoral malpractice due to fear of defeat. "Kejriwal and his party are using fake voters. Police have even caught some of them. I urge Delhiites to vote in large numbers and reject AAP’s deceitful tactics," Sachdeva said.
AAP, in turn, accused the BJP of bribing voters. "BJP is openly taking voters to a nearby building in Jangpura and distributing money. This is happening under the watch of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission. If they have any integrity left, they should act against these violators of the Constitution," the party said.
Despite the BJP’s claims, the Delhi Police clarified that no irregularities had been found. "Our investigation shows that the issue was a case of mistaken identity due to a previous tenant’s name being on the rolls. Both were allowed to vote as per procedure," said a senior officer.