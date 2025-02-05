Delhi polls: Allegations of bogus voting erupt at Seelampur polling booth; police deny claims

NEW DELHI: A brief commotion erupted at a polling booth in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur after a woman voter alleged that someone had cast a vote in her name, sparking a heated exchange between BJP agents and voters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) orchestrated fraudulent voting by bringing in women disguised in burqas to cast proxy votes.

However, the Delhi Police refuted these allegations, stating that their preliminary inquiry found no evidence of fake voting.

According to officials, a woman named Mohini (26), a resident of Usmanpur, complained that her vote had already been cast. The issue reportedly arose due to a mix-up with another woman, Munni Devi (60), who had the same address but was a previous tenant. After verification, polling officials permitted Munni Devi to cast a tender vote.