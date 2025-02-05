Delhi votes in high-stakes three-way battle between AAP, BJP, Congress

NEW DELHI: The political battle in Delhi has never been more intense. In this high-stakes three-way contest, the ruling AAP strives to retain power against a resurgent BJP and a Congress eager to reclaim its lost ground. While AAP dominated the last two assembly polls, this time, the odds seem differently stacked.

AAP, which came to power on governance reforms and welfare schemes, faced anti-incumbency, corruption charges, and a fractured opposition alliance. The Congress-AAP rift, which saw the two parties contest together in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, turned into an open hostility, signalling a deep political divide that could benefit the BJP.

The saffron party, which has been out of power for 27 years, devised a different strategy by fielding strong candidates and focusing on alleged corruption in the AAP government.

Like in the past, this election also saw AAP launch several welfare schemes, such as the Mahila Samman Yojana, which promised `2,100 monthly to women, and the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, which offered `18,000 to temple priests and gurdwara granthis. Despite these efforts, the party faced anti-incumbency sentiments and corruption allegations.

On the other hand, the BJP kicked off its campaign with the ‘Parivartan Yatra,’ emphasizing the alleged corruption within the AAP government. At a rally in Rohini, PM Narendra Modi criticised the current administration for various issues, such as water shortages and pollution, labeling the situation as an “AAPda” (disaster).

The Congress focused its efforts on 12 constituencies, mainly in minority and Dalit-dominated areas like Okhla and Seelampur. Their campaign, the ‘Dilli Nyay Yatra,’ addressed issues like pollution, inflation, unemployment, and waste management.

AAP, which has successfully wooed voters with free electricity, water, and bus rides for women, is now offering Rs 2,100 per month for women and free healthcare for the elderly. However, both BJP and Congress have countered with their own welfare schemes.

To counter Kejriwal, both BJP and Congress have strategically positioned candidates with political legacies. The BJP has nominated Parvesh Verma, son of former CM Sahib Singh Verma, while the Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of late Sheila Dikshit, one of Delhi’s longest-serving CMs.

The incumbent CM Atishi is once again contesting from Kalkaji, facing Congress’s Rashtriya Mahila Morcha president Alka Lamba and BJP’s former MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who has stirred controversy with remarks against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.