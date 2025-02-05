Seeking change for coming generation, elderly turn out in large numbers in Delhi polls

NEW DELHI: Enthusiasm ran high among elderly voters on Wednesday in the Delhi elections, with almost all polling stations witnessing a large turnout of senior citizens including the parents of Delhi’s former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

At Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Nirmal Das, 85, who arrived at a polling station with his son and daughter-in-law, appeared more elated than them. “I want to discharge my democratic right before leaving for ‘apna ghar’ (heavenly abode), and I have done it with gratitude to the nation,” he remarked while speaking to The New Indian Express.

At the Bersarai village polling station, where many elderly voters were seen casting their votes, 88-year-old Dayanand exercised his right to vote. “We want change for our coming generation, and for change and development, I have voted today, even at this age,” he remarked.

Standing nearby, Mamata Soni, 75, accompanied by her son Sachin Soni, 50, and her grandson, echoed similar electoral sentiments. “The roads are in a dilapidated state. There is no maintenance of trees, which have covered the streetlights. My vote is based on these issues. Hopefully, the elected candidates will resolve them,” she remarked.

When The New Indian Express reporting team travelled across Delhi, a sizeable turnout of elderly voters was evident. “Look at everyone who is elderly – they can be seen bubbling with enthusiasm to cast their votes. This time, such visible enthusiasm among elderly people is motivating us youngsters to come out and vote,” remarked Prabhash Singh, a Punjabi youth, at the Jaganpura polling station. A significant number of elderly voters exercised their franchise, focusing on key issues like sanitation, sewer systems, and development. Shahabuddin, a 55-year-old voter from the Seelampur assembly segment, emphasized that these concerns influenced his decision at the ballot box.