AAP or BJP — who has got crucial Purvanchali votes?

NEW DELHI: Purvanchali voters, who favoured the ruling AAP in the last two assembly elections, appear divided between the AAP and the BJP this time. In most Purvanchali-dominated assembly segments, the people have keenly assessed which party performed better before casting their votes.
The election campaign saw the three main parties, including the Congress, outdo one another to woo the Purvanchali vote.
This segment, mainly from Bihar, Eastern UP, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, plays a crucial role government formation in the national capital.
An estimated 25% of the 40 lakh-odd registered voters have Purvanchali backgrounds. Besides Dalits and Muslims, powerful vote banks in the city, this section stands out as a formidable influencer of the voting outcome.
It is reported that they can influence results in 25-27 assembly constituencies in the city. They are in the majority in nearly 12 assembly seats, and parties have given tickets to Purvanchali candidates on many.
Ganesh Prasad Sinha, a Purvanchali from Patna, said ongoing politics over developmental issues upset him. He said that governance should be the core of any political party and that the common man’s problems should get priority. The octogenarian voter said that facilities made for senior citizens, like pension, railway fare concession, etc., should neither be on hold nor discontinued.
Another Purvanchali voter, Shahabuddin from the Seelampur assembly constituency, discussed the voters’ limited choices. “The area is thoroughly neglected by both parties ruling in the state and the Centre.
Many who voted for the Congress in Sheila Dikshit’s time preferred AAP in later elections. They might have been willing to vote for the grand old party but hesitated, lest their vote might go to waste. The only option for them was the ruling party for them.”
Bibha Jha, a voter in the Laxmi Nagar constituency, claimed voters remained equally divided between AAP and BJP. “The BJP has given a ticket to a Purvanchali, and the reason is 50 per cent of Purvanchali voters are with him. Though AAP has not given tickets to Purvanchali candidates, 50% of Purvanchalis are still with him.
Many people believe that the AAP is against the Purvanchalis, while many believe that only the AAP can ensure the smooth delivery of services. A section worries that if BJP comes into power, it might discontinue free water, electricity, bus rides, etc, given by the AAP government,” said Jha.
In terms of numbers, over 35% of the voters in Trilokpuri are Purvanchalis. Nangloi Jat, Laxmi Nagar and Uttam Nagar follow with 30% apiece. Then come Kirari and Ghonda with 29%, 28% in Krishnanagar and Vikaspuri, 27% in Burari, 26% in Badli, 24% in Madipur, 23% in Dwarka and Patparganj, 22% in Seemapuri, Mustafabad and Rohtash Nagar, 21% in Kondli and Najafgarh, and 20% in Karawal Nagar, Matiala, Seelampur, Shahdara and Vishwas Nagar.
The majority of voters in most unauthorised colonies, JJ clusters and slums are Purvanchalis, living there for 10-20 years. Assembly seats with sizeable Purvanchali voters include Seelampur, Shahdara, Babarpur, Rohtas Nagar, Gokulpuri, Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar, Burari, Timarpur, Ghonda, Krishna Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Dwarka, among others.
For this chunk of the population in Delhi, sewers, roads, drinking water, drainage, waterlogging, sanitation, etc., are major issues. Most live in unauthorised and resettlement areas and face difficulties availing of essential civic services. These areas perennially suffer from damaged roads, garbage dumps, stagnation of dirty water, lack of public convenience, poor drinking water supply, and sewer overflow.