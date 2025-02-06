AAP or BJP — who has got crucial Purvanchali votes?

NEW DELHI: Purvanchali voters, who favoured the ruling AAP in the last two assembly elections, appear divided between the AAP and the BJP this time. In most Purvanchali-dominated assembly segments, the people have keenly assessed which party performed better before casting their votes.

The election campaign saw the three main parties, including the Congress, outdo one another to woo the Purvanchali vote.

This segment, mainly from Bihar, Eastern UP, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, plays a crucial role government formation in the national capital.

An estimated 25% of the 40 lakh-odd registered voters have Purvanchali backgrounds. Besides Dalits and Muslims, powerful vote banks in the city, this section stands out as a formidable influencer of the voting outcome.