Concerns over civic amenities and freebies for middle-class

NEW DELHI: The middle-class vote, just like in previous elections, appears to be influenced more by the status of civic amenities and economic concerns rather than caste considerations.

While the AAP continues to enjoy support from direct beneficiaries of its welfare schemes, a section of the upper middle class is growing disenchanted.

South Delhi, which has a sizeable number of affluent and middle-class families, expressed dissatisfaction over civic issues. In Munirka, residents complain that AAP has failed to deliver on municipal matters after gaining control of the municipal corporation.