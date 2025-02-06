Daily issues matter as voters say improve civic amenities, create jobs

Another resdient expressed concern about crime in Seelampur and Jaffrabad. “We do not have a sewer in our area, which is a major issue for every street in the locality. Apart from this, the crime rate is also increasing, which is worrying for our children’s future,” he said.

A Mustafabad resident said all issues would be resolved with a stable government. “The main issues in Mustafabad are the same as those faced by the entire northeast region – sewer problems, cleanliness, better roads, drainage, and pollution.”

A 45-year-old Rohini resident and a native of Bihar, expressed concerns about rising prices. “We belong to a middle-class family, and in these days, increasing costs are making life difficult for us. And the water in our area sometimes has a bad smell.”

A Jahangirpuri resident who works as a house help, also shared her concerns about poor living conditions. “The roads are in terrible shape. When it rains, the entire road is flooded.”