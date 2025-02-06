Daily issues matter as voters say improve civic amenities, create jobs

NEW DELHI: Enroute to respective polling booths on Wednesday, Delhi voters said whoever forms government in the national capital must address concerns over key issues such as civic amenities, employment opportunity, and inflation – matters which directly impact Day-to-day lives.
In northeast Delhi, where communal riots effected numerous families five years ago, residents say development is the primary consideration. A voter said, with “bad memories of the riots” people are “voting in large numbers for the future.” A resident of Jaffrabad said the unavailability of a sewer line in Seelampur is a major concern for residents.
Another resdient expressed concern about crime in Seelampur and Jaffrabad. “We do not have a sewer in our area, which is a major issue for every street in the locality. Apart from this, the crime rate is also increasing, which is worrying for our children’s future,” he said.
A Mustafabad resident said all issues would be resolved with a stable government. “The main issues in Mustafabad are the same as those faced by the entire northeast region – sewer problems, cleanliness, better roads, drainage, and pollution.”
A 45-year-old Rohini resident and a native of Bihar, expressed concerns about rising prices. “We belong to a middle-class family, and in these days, increasing costs are making life difficult for us. And the water in our area sometimes has a bad smell.”
A Jahangirpuri resident who works as a house help, also shared her concerns about poor living conditions. “The roads are in terrible shape. When it rains, the entire road is flooded.”