Jobs, safety & better infra matter most for first-time voters

In Pitampura village, 19-year-old Tanuja Kumari said she decided to vote for the AAP after listening to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s podcast about his government’s work on roads, electricity, and subsidised water supply. However, she now expects the government to prioritise women’s safety. “It’s not safe for me to travel or walk alone in my area. My father or brother always accompany me from the Metro station,” she said.

NEET aspirant Sanjana Chaudhary, who voted in Shalimar Village, hoped to see more medical seats. “Whoever forms the government must ensure more opportunities in medical education,” she said.

Meanwhile, concerns over pollution and public transport weighed on the mind of 23-year-old Akshat, who also cast his maiden vote. “I wish there were more buses. A strong public transport system is essential for Delhi. I also want to live in a pollution-free city,” he said.