Kejriwal alleges poaching attempt ahead of Delhi poll results; BJP threatens legal action

"I may die, I may be cut into pieces, but I will never abandon Arvind Kejriwal," Ahlawat said in a post on X.

"I was told that their government is being formed and they will make me a minister and give me Rs 15 crore if I leave the AAP and join them. But the respect that Kejriwal and the AAP have given me, I will never leave my party till my death," he added.

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Sanjay Singh raised these allegations at a press conference here, claiming that seven party MLAs had received calls or were approached in person with offers from BJP leaders.

"This clearly shows that the BJP has accepted its defeat even before the results and is now resorting to such tactics," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva rejected the allegations, calling them a sign of the AAP's "frustration" over an impending electoral defeat.

"Sanjay Singh should either retract his allegations and tender an apology or face legal action," Sachdeva said in a statement.

"He should not forget that his party leader, (former) Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, is already facing a defamation case for making similar false allegations."

Singh, however, maintained that the AAP has advised its candidates to record such calls and use spy cameras to document what transpires in any face-to-face meeting regarding poaching attempts.

Chief Minister Atishi, who was the AAP candidate from Kalkaji, also weighed in on the issue.

"If the abusive party (BJP) is getting more than 50 seats, then why are they trying to break our candidates by contacting them?" she asked in a post on X.

Atishi claimed that the exit polls predicting a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory in Delhi are a "conspiracy" aimed at demoralising AAP candidates.

Polling for all the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi took place on Wednesday, with the votes set to be counted on Saturday.

The results will determine whether the AAP secures a third consecutive term in power or if the BJP's 27-year wait to rule the capital comes to an end.