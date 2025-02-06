On poll day, capital covered under thick security blanket

NEW DELHI: As the election day drew to a close, Delhi Police said the force had taken adaquate measures to ensure smooth and peaceful polling during the Assembly elections in the national capital, a senior official said.

Addressing the press at the Police Headquarters, Special Commissioner of Police (SPN-Assembly Election) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said all police officers and personnel were actively deployed on the ground to maintain law and order and the teams responded promptly to complaints alleging Model Code of Conduct violations. Legal action was taken wherever necessary, he added.

To facilitate the election process, police teams assisted senior citizens and specially-abled voters, he said adding that Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora personally monitored several polling booths.

Apart from handling PCR calls, the police also responded to concerns raised on social media. Security arrangements will continue as Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are safely transported to strong rooms, the senior officer said.

Another senior police official said all allegations of voter bribery and irregularities were promptly investigated by flying squad teams who thoroughly verified complaints and took requisite action to ensure free and fair elections.

The Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz told a news agency around noon that polling process was going on “smoothly”. Few EVMs were replaced during mock polls and actual voting also, the officer said. “We have sufficient number of reserve EVMs. A strong technical team along with sector officers are sorting out EVM-related issues promptly,” she said.

Over 30K police, 220-company paramilitary forces deployed

The capital remained on a high alert on Wednesday with over 30,000 police personnel and 220 companies of paramilitary forces deployed to ensure peaceful elections. Nearly 3,000 polling booths were identified as sensitive, and special security arrangements, including drone surveillance, Quick Reaction Team, Striking Team and one company of Central Armed Police Force were deployed to maintain law and order.