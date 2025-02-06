Sandwiched nostalgia

Growing up in a household where both my parents were working, sandwiches were one of the first filling and delicious meals that I learnt to put together for my younger brother and myself. He, being my guinea pig would swiftly lap up what was presented to him and would also hype me into making those more often. Many a time our mother would keep some leftover vegetable from dinner for us as she knew we liked to use it as a filling in sandwiches with an addition of cheese to make it slightly more ‘gourmet’, and then there were the simple aloo sandwiches with spicy potato filling and ketchup slathered on the bread and then toasted in ghee – this continues to remain a favorite.

Having spent the majority of our childhood and college years in Mumbai, like any good ‘Bombay’ kid, we too loved our ‘rasta’ sandwich. There are four simple rules to that though – the bread has to be a white bread from Wibs, the butter has to be salted Amul butter which has been used generously inside and outside the sandwich, the fiery green chutney that leaves your lips puckering, then the vegetables – boiled beetroots and potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, and sharp red onions. Sliced on the go with the thinnest knives you’ve ever seen!, and of course, the sandwich masala on top of it all. Depending on one’s preference, the sandwich is then toasted in an old school over the coal toaster, or served plain, having been cut into six pieces, with a side of ‘sos’ which is a strange mix of tomato and pumpkin! The way the Bombay sandwich is prepared is sacrosanct, and no self-respecting Mumbaikar will deviate from this.