Sops galore, but women sceptical about freebies

Educated women in Delhi are expressing scepticism about the implementation of freebies promised by the AAP, BJP and Congress. While these promises, such as free bus rides and free electricity up to 200 units, have gained traction in slum areas, many women remain cautious about their practicality and long-term effectiveness.
Some women voters are calling for a focus on real issues, such as the provision of basic amenities, rather than large promises in election manifestos.
Ameena, a final-year student at Amity University and a resident of Jama Masjid, said, “It doesn’t matter which government returns to power, the concern is who will genuinely take care of women after the elections. Political parties often forget that women form a major voter base once the elections are over.”
Similarly, Archana Vaishnav, a school teacher from the Chandni Chowk constituency, expressed frustration with promises such as incentives for pregnant women and free bus rides.
“It’s just a waste of time to listen to these long lists of promises. What we really need is access to clean drinking water, non-time-bound washroom facilities and proper sanitation, especially in localities where children suffer the most,” Vaishnav said. Firdaus, a 59-year-old voter from Daryaganj, criticised parties for failing to field enough women candidates, questioning their commitment to women’s issues.
“How can we expect these governments to do justice to us when they don’t even follow the policies themselves?” she said. Of the 699 candidates, 94 are women, the highest number in the city’s history. However, this still falls short of the 33% benchmark for women’s representation. BJP has fielded nine female candidates, Congress has seven and AAP has nominated nine women. Meanwhile, transgender voters hope for empowerment and better future.