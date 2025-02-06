Sops galore, but women sceptical about freebies

Educated women in Delhi are expressing scepticism about the implementation of freebies promised by the AAP, BJP and Congress. While these promises, such as free bus rides and free electricity up to 200 units, have gained traction in slum areas, many women remain cautious about their practicality and long-term effectiveness.

Some women voters are calling for a focus on real issues, such as the provision of basic amenities, rather than large promises in election manifestos.

Ameena, a final-year student at Amity University and a resident of Jama Masjid, said, “It doesn’t matter which government returns to power, the concern is who will genuinely take care of women after the elections. Political parties often forget that women form a major voter base once the elections are over.”