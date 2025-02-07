ACB asks Kejriwal to provide proof of BJP bribery claims, seeks submission today

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday issued a notice to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to provide evidence supporting his allegations that the BJP attempted to bribe party legislators.

The notice relates to Kejriwal’s claims under “Operation Lotus,” where he and other AAP leaders accused the BJP of offering Rs 15 crore to 16 AAP MLAs to switch sides. The ACB has asked Kejriwal to submit the names of these MLAs, along with the contact details of those who allegedly made the offers.

The notice, calls the allegations “extremely serious” and states that an urgent inquiry is necessary. Kejriwal has been asked to provide the names of the 16 MLA candidates who were allegedly approached, along with the phone numbers of those who made the offers. The ACB has also sought any supporting documents, call records, or other evidence related to the claims.

Additionally, the notice asks Kejriwal to confirm whether he personally posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) making these allegations. The ACB has urged him to make himself available on Friday to submit the required information.

A team from Delhi's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) ha earlier reached AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's residence after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena ordered a probe into his poaching allegations.