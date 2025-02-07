ACB asks Kejriwal to provide proof of BJP bribery claims, seeks submission today

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday issued a notice to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to provide evidence supporting his allegations that the BJP attempted to bribe party legislators.
The notice relates to Kejriwal’s claims under “Operation Lotus,” where he and other AAP leaders accused the BJP of offering Rs 15 crore to 16 AAP MLAs to switch sides. The ACB has asked Kejriwal to submit the names of these MLAs, along with the contact details of those who allegedly made the offers.
The notice, calls the allegations “extremely serious” and states that an urgent inquiry is necessary. Kejriwal has been asked to provide the names of the 16 MLA candidates who were allegedly approached, along with the phone numbers of those who made the offers. The ACB has also sought any supporting documents, call records, or other evidence related to the claims.
Additionally, the notice asks Kejriwal to confirm whether he personally posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) making these allegations. The ACB has urged him to make himself available on Friday to submit the required information.
A team from Delhi's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) ha earlier reached AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's residence after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena ordered a probe into his poaching allegations.
The order came after Delhi LG’s principal secretary wrote to the chief secretary to conduct an ACB Inquiry on allegations of the bribes. It was reported that the team was denied entry.
On Thursday, Kejriwal had claimed that the BJP attempted to poach 16 AAP candidates by offering them ministerial positions and Rs 15 crore each to switch sides.
Senior party leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, have backed Kejriwal's allegations.
AAP legal cell president Sanjeev Nasiar questioned the presence of the ACB team at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, calling it "very surprising." He claimed the officials had no papers or instructions and were continuously on calls. When asked for a notice or authorisation, they allegedly admitted to having none. He noted that Sanjay Singh was already at the ACB office to file a complaint and questioned on whose orders the officials were present. Nasiar termed it a BJP conspiracy to create political drama, vowing it would be exposed soon, and asserted that no one would be allowed inside without a legal notice.
The inquiry was ordered by Saxena after Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal filed a complaint with the lieutenant governor, stating that the allegations were "false and baseless" and intended to tarnish the BJP’s image while creating panic and unrest in Delhi after polling.
Mittal further asserted that AAP leaders had made serious allegations without evidence and accused the party of spreading "false and misleading information" to incite unrest.
AAP accused the BJP after exit polls indicated the latter’s return to power in Delhi after 27 years.
An average of five exit polls predicted the BJP winning 39 seats, crossing the halfway mark of 36, while AAP, aiming for a third consecutive term, could drop to 30 seats.
However, AAP dismissed the projections, with leader Reena Gupta citing past exit polls in 2013, 2015, and 2020 to argue that they are not always accurate.
Delhi voted on Wednesday in a high-stakes three-way contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress, recording a 60.55% turnout.
Counting of votes and results will be announced on Saturday.