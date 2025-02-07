BJP, AAP spar over ‘poaching offer’

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP said that the BJP, known for undermining democracy, engaging in horse-trading of legislators, and toppling governments, has already conceded defeat in the Delhi elections.

He further stated, “Since this morning, we have been in discussions with our MLAs and candidates, and several of them have informed me that they have received offers.”

He stated that seven MLA candidates have been offered Rs 15 crore each to leave the party, break it apart, and join the BJP. He added, “These offers have been made to seven AAP candidates contesting the elections. They received phone calls from BJP operatives, urging them to defect and help form a government with the BJP.”

Sanjay Singh further stated, “We have...advised all our members to stay vigilant. If someone meets them with an offer, they should use a hidden camera to record the conversation and expose it.”