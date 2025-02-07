Chole bhature, family time & a bit of politics

NEW DELHI: The gruelling campaigns are behind them, voting over. For candidates, it was time to take it easy. Some cherished family time, or indulged in their favourite food, amid anticipation for the D-day, February 8.
It was family time for Arvind Kejriwal after a month-long campaign. The AAP chief, with his family and party leaders, stepped out for a food outing on Wednesday night. He enjoyed ‘chole bhature’ at a restaurant in Connaught Place, and ice cream from Khan Market.
BJP’s Deepti Indora, contesting from Matia Mahal, celebrated her son’s birthday. Politics momentarily took a backseat as she cherished precious moments with loved ones.
While some candidates chose to relax, AAP leaders doubled down on preparations for the counting day. With exit polls favouring BJP, they remained on high gear.
Manish Sisodia spent the day in back-to-back meetings with party workers. Imran Hussain, contesting from Ballimaran, strategised with his counting agents. BJP leaders, including Virendra Sachdeva, Baijayant Jay Panda and Atul Garg, held a review meeting.
For AAP’s Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti, the day was about reconnecting with his personal life. “Campaigning left little time for my professional responsibilities. Today, I finally appeared in court for a matter and later had a long chat with my daughter,” he said.
Congress candidate Alka Lamba chose simple comforts rest, family, food. Whether they took a step back or stayed on their toes, for every candidate, the day after polling was just a brief pause.