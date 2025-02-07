Chole bhature, family time & a bit of politics

NEW DELHI: The gruelling campaigns are behind them, voting over. For candidates, it was time to take it easy. Some cherished family time, or indulged in their favourite food, amid anticipation for the D-day, February 8.

It was family time for Arvind Kejriwal after a month-long campaign. The AAP chief, with his family and party leaders, stepped out for a food outing on Wednesday night. He enjoyed ‘chole bhature’ at a restaurant in Connaught Place, and ice cream from Khan Market.

BJP’s Deepti Indora, contesting from Matia Mahal, celebrated her son’s birthday. Politics momentarily took a backseat as she cherished precious moments with loved ones.

While some candidates chose to relax, AAP leaders doubled down on preparations for the counting day. With exit polls favouring BJP, they remained on high gear.