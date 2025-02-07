Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit predicts AAP win, says freebies work more than development mantras

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, son of the late former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, has opined that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is being underestimated in exit poll projections and is poised to form the next government in Delhi.

Speaking to India TV, Dikshit, who is contesting the New Delhi Assembly seat, dismissed exit poll predictions indicating a BJP win, arguing that AAP’s position is stronger than suggested.

Dikshit was sceptical about the reliability of exit polls, stating, “Exit polls cannot be fully trusted. I firmly believe AAP will form the government in Delhi. The public has shown more interest in promises of free electricity, water, and cash benefits rather than development issues.”