Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit predicts AAP win, says freebies work more than development mantras

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, son of the late former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, has opined that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is being underestimated in exit poll projections and is poised to form the next government in Delhi.
Speaking to India TV, Dikshit, who is contesting the New Delhi Assembly seat, dismissed exit poll predictions indicating a BJP win, arguing that AAP’s position is stronger than suggested.
Dikshit was sceptical about the reliability of exit polls, stating, “Exit polls cannot be fully trusted. I firmly believe AAP will form the government in Delhi. The public has shown more interest in promises of free electricity, water, and cash benefits rather than development issues.”
While Congress fought independently in the Delhi elections, Dikshit requested more time before the final results on February 8 to assess the party’s performance. He emphasised that Congress had performed well in the polls and predicted the party could secure 17-18% of the vote share, though the ultimate results would reveal whether their efforts resonated with voters.
As per recent exit poll results, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to win the Delhi Assembly elections, with several projections suggesting the party could secure a clear majority.
According to the most prominent exit polls conducted by various media outlets, the BJP is expected to outperform its rivals, AAP and Congress, benefiting, as suggested by experts, from the split in Purvanchali votes and probable shift of a chunk of Dalit and Muslims votes to Congress.
However, while these polls indicate a probable victory for the BJP, they also acknowledge AAP’s significant presence, suggesting a close race. The final result will provide clarity on whether these predictions align with the actual outcome.