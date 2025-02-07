Delhi metro faces backlash over ads featuring rape convict Asaram Bapu

The lawyer’s post, which has garnered over 2.21 lakh views and 5.2 lakh likes, prompted a wide range of reactions. Some users questioned the speed at which the ads were put up compared to the time it would take to remove them. One user remarked, “They are concerned about their revenue only,” while another criticised the delay in taking action, asking, “How come you guys put such ads instantly and then you take so many days to remove them?”

Others pointed to previous incidents involving controversial ads, with one user noting, “This is the second such case wherein objectionable ads have been put up in public space. The last one was insensitive ad content related to breast cancer. I hope there is a mechanism to approve these ads before they are displayed.” However, some users defended the ad’s message, with one commenting, “Celebrating #ParentsWorshipDay would have a profoundly positive impact on society and the younger generation.”

As the controversy continues to unfold, many are questioning how such a sensitive issue was allowed to be advertised in the first place, suggesting that DMRC should reassess its approval processes for public ads.