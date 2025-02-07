Delhi metro faces backlash over ads featuring rape convict Asaram Bapu

Delhi Metro has come under heavy scrutiny after advertisements featuring convicted rapist Asaram Bapu were spotted inside metro stations. A lawyer shared two photos on social media showing ads for “Parents Worship Day,” prominently displaying images of the self-styled godman, who was convicted in 2023 for the rape of a female disciple.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the lawyer expressed outrage, saying, "Shame @OfficialDMRC. How can Delhi Metro allow a criminal convicted under RAPE CHARGES, and serving a sentence in jail, to endorse his posters, pics etc inside the Delhi metro rail? Highly shameful act by #delhimetro." The post quickly went viral, drawing widespread condemnation.
According to Mint, Asaram Bapu was convicted by a court in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in 2023 for a rape case dating back to 2013. The victim, a woman disciple, was sexually assaulted repeatedly during her stay at his ashram between 2001 and 2006. Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment, though he is currently out on interim bail until March 31, 2025, on medical grounds.
In response to the growing backlash, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement confirming they had immediately instructed the licensee to remove the advertisements. “DMRC has issued immediate instructions to the licensee to get these advertisements removed from the Metro premises at the earliest. The process of removal of these ads shall be started tonight. However, it may take some time for their removal from the system,” the statement said.
The lawyer’s post, which has garnered over 2.21 lakh views and 5.2 lakh likes, prompted a wide range of reactions. Some users questioned the speed at which the ads were put up compared to the time it would take to remove them. One user remarked, “They are concerned about their revenue only,” while another criticised the delay in taking action, asking, “How come you guys put such ads instantly and then you take so many days to remove them?”
Others pointed to previous incidents involving controversial ads, with one user noting, “This is the second such case wherein objectionable ads have been put up in public space. The last one was insensitive ad content related to breast cancer. I hope there is a mechanism to approve these ads before they are displayed.” However, some users defended the ad’s message, with one commenting, “Celebrating #ParentsWorshipDay would have a profoundly positive impact on society and the younger generation.”
As the controversy continues to unfold, many are questioning how such a sensitive issue was allowed to be advertised in the first place, suggesting that DMRC should reassess its approval processes for public ads.