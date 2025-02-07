Delhi- NCR schools, DU college receive bomb threat, probe underway

NEW DELHI: Several schools in Delhi and Noida received a bomb threat on Friday morning. The police have started an investigation and Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) is being followed.
Ahlcon International School in Delhi's Mayur Vihar-1 reported receiving a bomb threat email addressed to the school principal. The police were informed at 6:40 am, and the information was shared with the control room.
The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) from East District was dispatched to the school, and the Station Head Officer (SHO) of Pandav Nagar, along with other staff, arrived on the scene.
After a thorough check of the school premises, no suspicious items were found.
The school's principal informed parents via email that the campus would be closed on Friday due to the security threat.
Shiv Nadar School in Noida also received a similar threat. In response, the Noida police, bomb squad, fire brigade, dog squad, and BDDS team conducted a thorough search of the premises.
"Senior police officers are on site, and the cyber team is investigating the email. We urge the public not to listen to rumors and remain calm," the Noida police said.
St. Stephen’s College in North Delhi was another institution that received a bomb threat. The Deputy Commissioner of Police for North District confirmed the threat at 7:42 am and stated that the Bomb Detection Team (BDT) was conducting a check at the college.
This incident follows a previous crackdown by Delhi Police, which arrested a juvenile responsible for sending hoax bomb threats to over 400 schools across the city. The accused, a public school student, was apprehended after a detailed technical investigation by the Cyber Cell of South District police.
The police seized a laptop and two mobile phones from the suspect, which were later analyzed for forensic evidence.
Digital evidence confirmed the student's involvement in sending threatening emails to numerous schools in Delhi. The suspect had used anonymous and encrypted email services to hide his identity but was caught through advanced investigation techniques.