Lowest turnout since 2008: What it means for AAP, BJP

NEW DELHI: The final voter turnout for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections stands at 60.44%, a reduction from the 62.6% recorded in 2020. In fact, this is the lowest voter turnout recorded since 2008, when this number stood at 57.60%.

Historically, voter turnout has been an unreliable predictor of electoral outcomes. In the last six state elections—Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Haryana, and Maharashtra—higher turnout didn’t necessarily signal anti-incumbency. While Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh saw incumbent governments ousted with a slight increase in voter participation, Haryana and Maharashtra delivered pro-incumbency verdicts despite similar trends.

Delhi’s turnout patterns require a nuanced analysis. Traditionally, lower-income voters are more likely to vote, which could favour AAP, given its strong support among poorer sections. However, the RSS has proven highly effective in mobilising BJP supporters, particularly in middle- and upper-middle-class localities where turnout is also significant.