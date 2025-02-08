ACB serves notice to Kejriwal after BJP poaching allegations; AAP calls probe political stunt

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed an intense political drama as the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) team arrived at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at 5, Ferozeshah Road, on Friday, a day after the AAP chief had alleged that the BJP attempted to poach his party leaders offering them money. The ACB move came after L-G VK Saxena sanctioned a probe into the AAP chief’s allegations.

In a notice, the ACB asked Kejriwal to join the investigation into the BJP’s alleged attempts to bribe 16 AAP candidates with `15 crore each to switch sides. However, tension erupted as AAP leaders refused to allow ACB officials to meet Kejriwal, accusing them of acting at the behest of the BJP. AAP’s legal cell chief Sanjeev Nasiar lashed out at the anti-graft body, stating, “They don’t have a warrant or any mandate for investigation. They are just sitting outside Kejriwal’s house, unclear about their purpose.”

The ACB eventually handed over the notice to an aide of Kejriwal at 4.15 pm. The anti-graft body also sought details of phone numbers used to make the alleged bribe offers and clarification on whether a tweet by Kejriwal accusing the BJP was posted by him.

Kejriwal’s lawyer, Rishikesh Kumar, dismissed the notice, calling it “vague”. “We will file a reply to all their questions,” he stated.

ACB officials also visited houses of AAP MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Mukesh Ahlawat to gather evidence. Singh personally appeared at the ACB office to record his statement.

AAP leaders have alleged that the entire episode was nothing more than a political stunt. “They have tried to break our candidates. We’ve already released a phone number from which one of them got a call. The ACB should act, not create drama,” Singh said.

The Delhi BJP dismissed the AAP allegations of poaching MLAs and offering money as “false and baseless” and wrote to the L-G seeking a probe into the accusations.