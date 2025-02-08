Delhi HC seeks action report on 249 unauthorised religious structures on public land

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the city’s religious committee to compile data from land-owning agencies on 249 unauthorised religious structures built on public land and submit an action report on their removal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela instructed the principal secretary of the Delhi government, or an authorised officer, to present a status report within six weeks after gathering the necessary details. This matter, transferred from the Supreme Court, pertains to the demolition of illegal religious structures encroaching on public property.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) informed the court that it had already identified and demolished 127 such structures, including those in Sanjay Van and Jahanpanah City Forest. Among them, 82 were flagged by the forest department. “The religious committee, led by the principal secretary of the Delhi government, must gather full details regarding the 249 identified cases from the relevant land-owning and removal agencies,” the court stated.

The religious committee has so far held 51 meetings and recommended the removal of all 249 unauthorised structures. The court has scheduled the next hearing for May 14.

The court noted the structures stood on lands of New Delhi Municipal Council, DDA, Delhi Cantonment Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Ministry of Railways, Department of Forest, Public Works Department and several other departments of Delhi government. The agencies, said the court, took action in pursuance to the decision of the religious committee.

