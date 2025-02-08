Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response on cyber crime PIL over ‘digital arrests’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Centre regarding a public interest litigation (PIL) that raises concerns over emerging cyber crimes, particularly “digital arrests.” The court granted the Union government four weeks to submit its reply, with the next hearing scheduled for March 19.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhayaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed, “Let a counter affidavit/reply be filed by the Union of India within four weeks. A rejoinder may be submitted within two weeks thereafter.”

In 2024, the high court had already issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government, Delhi Police, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), seeking their responses on the matter.

The PIL, filed by advocates Akshya and Urvashi Bhatia, emphasises the need for greater public awareness and streamlined procedures for reporting cyber crimes. The petition highlights that cybercriminals are adopting sophisticated methods to manipulate the legal system.

Fraudsters have reportedly been forging court orders, including those of the Supreme Court, as well as fabricating FIRs and arrest warrants to extort money from unsuspecting citizens under the guise of “settlements.”

One of the petitioners encountered a fabricated arrest warrant allegedly issued by a Delhi court as part of a digital arrest scam. The plea warns that such deceptive practices pose a serious risk to the integrity of the criminal justice system.