Delhi polls: 10,000 police personnel, paramilitary forces deployed for counting day security

NEW DELHI: A three-tier security arrangement with 10,000 police personnel, including two paramilitary companies per centre, has been put in place for the 19 counting centres ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results on Saturday, officials said.

“We have made robust security arrangements (for counting day). Only authorised personnel will be allowed inside the counting centres, where the use of mobile phones will be strictly prohibited,” said Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastava, addressing a press conference on securing arrangements for the counting day.

He said that two companies of paramilitary forces would be deployed at each of the counting centres, while the Delhi Police personnel will check security outside these centres.

“Two metal frame detectors, hand-held metal detectors and X-ray machines will ensure proper security of the counting centres. Delhi Police has already conducted anti-sabotage checks at all the counting centres,” Srivastava said. He also said that an additional DCP will monitor the entire counting centre’s law and order.

The police teams are already coordinating with the returning officers and political party members to maintain peace during the counting process. PCR vans will be deployed, and the traffic police will ensure smooth vehicular movement, he added.