Delhi result day: AAP hat-trick vs BJP capital comeback
NEW DELHI: In a few hours, the political future of 699 candidates, whose fates are sealed in the EVMs, will be determined as the Election Commission prepares to announce the most awaited results of Assembly elections.
While the AAP is eyeing a third term, the BJP — riding on the recent poll victory in Haryana and Maharashtra — seeks to make a comeback after 27 years. The Congress hopes to break its streak of no wins.
Key candidates
Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal contested against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit from the New Delhi seat. If Kejriwal loses, his dream to expand the party base will be shattered.
AAP candidate and CM Atishi fought from Kalkaji against Congress leader Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.
In Jangpura, AAP leader Manish Sisodia took on BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress’s Farhad Suri. Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain competed from Shakur Basti against BJP’s Karnail Singh.
Voter turnout
The capital witnessed a voter turnout of 60.54%, with 94.51 lakh people casting their votes, according to the Election Commission. Of these, 50.42 lakh were men, 44.08 lakh were women, and 403 were third-gender voters.
Exit Poll predictions
Most of the exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP. It will be a return for the BJP in the capital after 27 years, as per the exit polls. The incumbent AAP may have to sit in the opposition.
A hattrick for AAP or a comeback for BJP?
If the BJP emerges victorious, it will be a landmark moment, marking the party’ return to power in Delhi after a 27-year wait. For the AAP, it would mean a hattrick. To form the government, a party needs to win at least 36 seats.
In case the BJP loses, AAP and its chief Kejriwal’s significance as a national leader will come back into spotlight, strengthening his position in the INDIA bloc. If it loses, it could have ripple effects beyond Delhi, impacting its performance in Punjab, Gujarat, and Goa.
The Congress is hoping to get something better than zero seats this year. It ruled Delhi for 15 years in a row till 2013. The party failed to open its account in the previous two elections.
60.54% voter turnout
Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of 60.54% in the elections held on Wednesday, with 94.51 lakh people exercising their francise, according to the Election Commission. Of these, 50.42 lakh were men, 44.08 lakh were women, and 403 were third-gender voters.