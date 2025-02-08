Delhi result day: AAP hat-trick vs BJP capital comeback

NEW DELHI: In a few hours, the political future of 699 candidates, whose fates are sealed in the EVMs, will be determined as the Election Commission prepares to announce the most awaited results of Assembly elections.

While the AAP is eyeing a third term, the BJP — riding on the recent poll victory in Haryana and Maharashtra — seeks to make a comeback after 27 years. The Congress hopes to break its streak of no wins.

Key candidates

Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal contested against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit from the New Delhi seat. If Kejriwal loses, his dream to expand the party base will be shattered.

AAP candidate and CM Atishi fought from Kalkaji against Congress leader Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

In Jangpura, AAP leader Manish Sisodia took on BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress’s Farhad Suri. Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain competed from Shakur Basti against BJP’s Karnail Singh.

Voter turnout

The capital witnessed a voter turnout of 60.54%, with 94.51 lakh people casting their votes, according to the Election Commission. Of these, 50.42 lakh were men, 44.08 lakh were women, and 403 were third-gender voters.

Exit Poll predictions

Most of the exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP. It will be a return for the BJP in the capital after 27 years, as per the exit polls. The incumbent AAP may have to sit in the opposition.