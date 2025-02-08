Delhi turns to 'double-engine sarkar': How BJP ended its 27-year drought

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three rallies, which attracted massive crowds, particularly among women and youth, further boosted BJP’s prospects. BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla emphasised the crucial role of the elderly voters on polling day, which provided additional strength to the party's efforts. Shukla also highlighted Modi’s guarantees for welfare schemes aimed at the poor and middle class, along with strong support from Poorvanchali voters—especially those from Bihar following the budget announcement—helped propel the BJP to victory.

The Delhi Assembly elections have often been a battleground between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In these elections, Arvind Kejriwal has been the central figure for AAP, often positioning himself as a challenger to the BJP's dominance in Delhi. His policies and governance model, which focus on education, healthcare, and public services, have earned him a significant following.

On the other hand, BJP has frequently made Kejriwal the main target of its campaigns, accusing his government of various failures and corruption, despite AAP's success in improving key sectors in Delhi. BJP’s strategy often includes discrediting Kejriwal and presenting him as an ineffective or unreliable leader. Given this dynamic, the result of the Delhi elections could indeed be unpredictable as the early trends emerging from counting show with BJP leading on more than 36 seats and AAP on 23.

If AAP can maintain its strong local appeal while the BJP continues its attacks on Kejriwal, the elections might see surprising outcomes, especially with factors like voter sentiments and any emerging issues in the run-up to the polls. Such campaigns typically bring intense competition, with both parties likely to pull out all stops to sway voters. The ultimate surprise would depend on how the electorate responds to the contrasting narratives each party puts forth in the context of their leadership and governance.

This election in Delhi has turned out an existential challenge for both AAP and BJP in direct or indirect sense of understanding. If Arvind Kejriwal wins, he can keep his party stable, but if he loses, his fight against the BJP in the political battlefield will weaken in the future.

Winning Delhi Dangal this time is no less crucial and necessary for BJP to return to power after a long gap. The BJP has thrown in all its efforts and fleets of leaders to win the Delhi. The on-ground work done silently by the RSS is all set to play a major polarisation to BJP.