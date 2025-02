Delhi woman strangled to death by boyfriend over infidelity suspicion; accused arrested

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old woman was strangulated to death by her boyfriend over suspicion of infidelity in the Swaroop Nagar area of Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred in the rented accommodation of the accused in Swaroop Nagar area on February 1, police said.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday night when he returned from Mumbai to take a loan from his friend.

“On February 1, a PCR call was received at Swaroop Nagar Police Station regarding murder in a house. The landlord of the house informed the police that her tenant, Kishanpal, reported that his younger brother Surjeet had killed his female friend, whose body was lying in his room,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan.

He further said that upon reaching the scene, the police discovered the lifeless body of the victim, a resident of JJ Camp in Bhalswa Dairy area who was married and on an illicit relationship with the accused.

The crime scene was examined by the forensic experts. The body was sent to BJRM Hospital for post-mortem.

Based on the landlord’s statement, an FIR was filed, multiple teams were formed and further investigation was launched to locate Surjeet. His last known location indicated that he might have fled to his native village in up. Later, we received a tip-off that Surjeet would be in Burari road to secure a loan following which he was apprehended, police said.