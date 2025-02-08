JNU students protest against corruption charges involving professor Rajeev Sijariya

NEW DELHI: Students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and other universities in Delhi gathered to protest the recent corruption charges levelled against Rajeev Sijariya.

A joint delegation, including Avijit Ghosh, vice-president of the JNUSU, and Amulya, joint secretary of SFI Delhi, presented a memorandum to the University Grants Commission authorities. Rajeev Sijariya, a professor and RSS politician, was arrested by the CBI in connection with a bribery case involving the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The alleged corruption, involving Rs 1.8 crore, have sparked outrage among students and academics alike.

The protest raised concerns about the alleged growing nexus between governing bodies in higher education and the RSS.SFI activists raised alarms about the increasing corruption within universities, questioning the integrity of the higher education system.

Avijit Ghosh, JNUSU VP, said, “This scam, exceeding a crore, is merely the tip of the iceberg. There are other instances of such corruption across the country. Why is UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar not answering to students? How can we remain silent when academic standards and rankings are being bought and sold?” Another leader said, “The deterioration of quality standards in higher education must be challenged.”