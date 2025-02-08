Kejriwal accuses EC of refusing to upload vote data; AAP launches website with Form 17C details

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the Election Commission (EC) of refusing to upload data on the number of votes polled in each assembly constituency in Delhi despite several requests.

As a follow-up move, the party said it has made a website which has Form 17C data from all 70 constituencies.

Notably, Form 17C is mentioned in the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 (Election Rules), and has two parts — the total number of votes recorded on polling day and other details, and the number of votes for each candidate, which will help record the election results.

“EC has refused to upload form 17C and number of votes polled per booth in each assembly despite several requests. Aam Aadmi Party has made a website - http://transparentelections.in where we have uploaded all the form 17C of every assembly. This form has all the details of votes polled in each booth....This is something that the election commission should have done in the interest of transparency but it is unfortunate that they are refusing to do it,” the AAP chief said in a tweet.