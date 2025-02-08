Kejriwal alleges BJP's Rs 15 crore poaching bid; urges AAP candidates to stay alert on counting day

NEW DELHI: A day after leveling bribery charge against the BJP, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with his party candidates to chalk out a strategy “to counter the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus.’” He, however, added that party was on its way to return for the fourth time.

Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the BJP representatives contacted over a dozen party candidates and offered them Rs 15 crore each and ministerial positions to switch sides.

During the meeting on Friday, the AAP chief assured the candidates that the party is on track to form the government in Delhi and urged his party candidates to be vigilant on the counting day. “AAP will stand firm against any attempts to undermine the mandate given by the people of Delhi,” he said to the MLA candidates.

Following the meeting, former deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also accused the BJP of attempting to contest the elections through “money power.” “This opposition party has resorted to disgraceful tactics... after Saturday, their entire game will be over,” Sisodia said while talking to media persons.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Delhi state chief, Gopal Rai, admitted that there are some seats which will see a close contest. “The feedback from candidates clearly indicates that AAP is set to win more than 50 seats in Delhi, with about 7-8 seats witnessing tough competition,” he said.

On Thursday, the BJP, too, held a meeting with all 70 NDA candidates, their election agents, and district presidents where they discussed post-poll scenarios. After the review meeting, the Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva stated that the people of the city are fed up with the corruption-ridden, anarchic, and incompetent rule of the AAP government. He emphasized that people from all sections of society cast a decisive vote against Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

Be vigilant on counting day: Kejriwal to candidates

