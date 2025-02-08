Delhi assembly polls: AAP in freefall as Kejriwal, Sisodia suffer crushing defeats

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a significant blow in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, with its top leaders, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, losing their respective seats to BJP contenders.
Kejriwal, who has held the New Delhi constituency since 2013, was defeated by BJP's Parvesh Verma. Kejriwal had famously triumphed over Congress's Sheila Dikshit in 2013, marking the beginning of AAP’s decade-long dominance in the capital. However, in this election, he was unable to retain his seat, signaling a dramatic shift in voter sentiment.
Sisodia, who was moved from his original Patparganj seat due to waning popularity, conceded defeat from his constituency Jangpura and expressed the hope that the BJP would work for the welfare of the people in the area.
Tarwinder Singh Marwah of the BJP defeated him by over 600 votes in Jangpura, a constituency he had been reassigned to after AAP assessed his declining support in Patparganj. In the 2020 election, Sisodia’s margin of victory was less than 4,000 votes.
"I extend my congratulations to the winning candidate and hope they will focus on the progress and welfare of the people of Jangpura," he told reporters. After nine rounds of counting, Sisodia was trailing by 572 votes.
Meanwhile, other key AAP leaders are still locked in tight contests in various constituencies, with the outcome hanging in the balance.