Delhi assembly polls: AAP in freefall as Kejriwal, Sisodia suffer crushing defeats

Sisodia, who was moved from his original Patparganj seat due to waning popularity, conceded defeat from his constituency Jangpura and expressed the hope that the BJP would work for the welfare of the people in the area.

Tarwinder Singh Marwah of the BJP defeated him by over 600 votes in Jangpura, a constituency he had been reassigned to after AAP assessed his declining support in Patparganj. In the 2020 election, Sisodia’s margin of victory was less than 4,000 votes.

"I extend my congratulations to the winning candidate and hope they will focus on the progress and welfare of the people of Jangpura," he told reporters. After nine rounds of counting, Sisodia was trailing by 572 votes.

Meanwhile, other key AAP leaders are still locked in tight contests in various constituencies, with the outcome hanging in the balance.