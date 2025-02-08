PM Modi, Amit Shah hail BJP's historic Delhi win, vows rapid development

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first reaction to the Delhi assembly election verdict, said, “Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to BJP@India. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings,” PM said in a post.
Assuring the people of Delhi, he said, “It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people, and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat.”
BJP’s principal strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, following his party’s victory in the 70-member Delhi assembly, described the result as an ‘end of the rule of lies’ and a ‘defeat of arrogance and anarchy.’
In a reaction, Shah, who strategised for bringing the party to power after a 27-year gap, said, “This is a victory of ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ and the faith of Delhities in Modiji’s vision of development.”
Shah assured the people that whatever promises have been made by the party would be implemented.
“Under the leadership of Modiji, BJP is determined to fulfil all its promises and make Delhi the number one capital in the world,” Shah asserted, adding that the people of Delhi have shown that the public cannot be misled by repeated false promises.
“The public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers, and liquor shops open in every street with their votes,” Shah said.
Assuring the people of Delhi of further development, Shah said, “Be it the respect for women, the self-respect of unauthorised colony residents, or the immense possibilities of self-employment, Delhi will now become an ideal capital under the leadership of Modi Ji.”
BJP outgoing national president JP Nadda reacted through a post, saying that ‘AAP-Da free Delhi! The AAP-Da government had crossed all limits of corruption, misgovernance, and appeasement in Delhi. Today, Delhi is free from their lies, deceit, and fraud.”
Meanwhile, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, in a video message, accepted the people’s decision with all humility. “I congratulate the BJP and hope the people’s aspirations would be fulfilled.”
He said that the AAP will be in the role of Opposition and serving the people. He thanked the workers of AAP for fighting these elections bravely.