PM Modi, Amit Shah hail BJP's historic Delhi win, vows rapid development

BJP’s principal strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, following his party’s victory in the 70-member Delhi assembly, described the result as an ‘end of the rule of lies’ and a ‘defeat of arrogance and anarchy.’

In a reaction, Shah, who strategised for bringing the party to power after a 27-year gap, said, “This is a victory of ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ and the faith of Delhities in Modiji’s vision of development.”

Shah assured the people that whatever promises have been made by the party would be implemented.

“Under the leadership of Modiji, BJP is determined to fulfil all its promises and make Delhi the number one capital in the world,” Shah asserted, adding that the people of Delhi have shown that the public cannot be misled by repeated false promises.

“The public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers, and liquor shops open in every street with their votes,” Shah said.