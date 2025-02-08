Skip the method

Method gallery, which first opened in 2019 in Mumbai’s art hub Kala Ghoda has now opened in Delhi’s Defence Colony. The gallery, known for showcasing emerging artists in the realm of contemporary and experimental art, also embraces new media and technology as an important component of the future of art.
“We don’t follow a set method or structure ourselves. We will continue to present fresh, authentic voices. Our artists will be young and create works that authentically reflect their experiences, socio-political views and culture. While it is a private gallery, we believe it to be in service of the community. We invite people to reflect, decompress, create, interact or merely exist,” says Sahil Arora, founder and curator of the gallery.
The gallery is currently showcasing its first show, ‘Fresh Produce’ (on view till March 16), curated by Anica Mann of Delhi Houses fame on Instagram, with whom they had previously collaborated for the same show at the Mumbai gallery in 2022. The ongoing show has new collaborations — it brings the works of 50 fresh artists, its music is curated by Boxout FM along with performing artists Ankit Verma and Sidhant Kumar. “The idea behind ‘Fresh Produce’ is to present works from young artists, many of whom are not yet known to the art scene. We had over 800 applications from around the country, some from the best art schools and others self-trained. Anica, Umah Jacob who is associated with India Art Fair, and I went through each and every submission, narrowing it down to 50,” Arora says.
The curator has tried to be “intentional” in what they do — be it selecting the artists for showcase, to the sustainable design of the gallery.
To do this, they turned to Reformary, a research and design lab. Its bio-plasters and bio-cretes (building material made of natural fibres), which enhance indoor air quality and improve the overall built environment, were incorporated.
Most galleries effectively utilise floors, walls, ceilings and elevated platforms to add to the visual allure of an art show where art transcends from the canvas to the space. Method in Kala Ghoda too did an exhibition last year to honour the martyrs of Gaza. The showcase was primarily on a platform in the centre of the gallery in contrast to their other exhibits that have artworks displayed on the walls.
“We don’t force a particular experience, but we acknowledge the flexibility of a space and how it can impact perception,” Arora says on the role of gallery’s space in making a show striking.