Skip the method

Method gallery, which first opened in 2019 in Mumbai’s art hub Kala Ghoda has now opened in Delhi’s Defence Colony. The gallery, known for showcasing emerging artists in the realm of contemporary and experimental art, also embraces new media and technology as an important component of the future of art.

“We don’t follow a set method or structure ourselves. We will continue to present fresh, authentic voices. Our artists will be young and create works that authentically reflect their experiences, socio-political views and culture. While it is a private gallery, we believe it to be in service of the community. We invite people to reflect, decompress, create, interact or merely exist,” says Sahil Arora, founder and curator of the gallery.