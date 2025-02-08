‘We the People’ exhibits Indian faces, past and present, at India Art Fair

‘We the People’ is an exhibition by the Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum at India Art Fair 2025, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. It explores the role of individuals in shaping India’s diverse identity through rare and significant works of art. By showcasing portraits from different periods, the exhibition examines identity through costume, gender, ethnicity, religion, and occupation, shedding light on how these aspects have evolved over centuries.

The adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950 was a defining moment in the country’s democratic journey. However, ‘We the People’ challenges the conventional idea that visibility and agency for ordinary citizens emerged only with the Republic. Instead, it seeks to redefine narratives of power and representation by spotlighting lesser-seen individuals—both in the past and present.