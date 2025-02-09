BJP conquers Delhi Dehats, wins 28 rural constituencies

NEW DELHI: In a decisive blow to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept all 28 rural assembly seats in Delhi, reshaping the political landscape of the capital. This landslide victory underscores the deep-seated resentment brewing in the city’s 360-odd underdeveloped villages, where promises of progress had long remained just that—promises.

For decades, these villages have been suffocated by the Lal Dora restrictions, denying them the basic civic services that urban Delhi enjoys. With crumbling infrastructure, erratic water and power supply, and a lack of healthcare and quality education, rural voters found themselves abandoned by successive governments. However, what made this election different was their collective resolve to shift the power dynamics.

Barely a week before the elections, a political bombshell dropped—leaders from all 360 villages of Delhi formally announced their support for the BJP. The reason? Frustration with AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s inaction in addressing rural grievances.

“The Kejriwal government has deceived us time and again. They made big promises, but when it came to execution, they turned their backs on us,” thundered Surendra Solanki, president of Palam-360, a powerful khap body representing the city’s villages.

Solanki further said that the people of villages stood united behind Palam-360’s decision. “Their collective effort ensured BJP’s victory in all 28 rural seats,” he said, adding, “We firmly believe that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi will move forward on the path of development alongside the rest of the country.

With their guidance, the wheels of progress will now accelerate, ensuring comprehensive growth and lasting solutions for rural Delhi.” Solanki, who had recently shared the stage with PM Modi, handed him a plough replica—a symbolic reminder of the agrarian roots and struggles of Delhi’s rural communities.

In a previous meeting before the polls, village leaders had raised key concerns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, including Delhi’s Master Plan 2041, house tax exemptions, village boundary expansions, and smart village projects. Shah assured them of concrete action once BJP came to power. The result? A clean sweep in rural Delhi for the BJP.